Simiyu Robinson Wanjala from Murang’a High School Tops 2020 KCSE Exam

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala is the top student in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Wanjala, who sat his exams at Murang’a High School scored an A plain of 87.33 points to emerge the top student out of the 747,161 candidates who registered and sat for the 2020 exams.

The second candidate is Wesonga Allan from Agoro Sare. He scored 87.17 points.

The third position was taken by Sharon Chepngeno from the Kenya High School who scored an A of 87.13 points.

Other top ten candidates nationally are Rob Ongare – Alliance High School (87.173), Mbugua Esther – Kenya High (87.113), Kipkoech Mark – Alliance High (87.106), Kenneth Orange – Kapsabet High (87.049), Henry Madaga – Maranda High (87.046), Patience Chepkorir – Kenya High (87. 046) and Musomba Edith – Machakos Girls (87.013).

Read: #KCPE2020 Results: Mumo Faith From Kari Mwailu Primary Tops with 433 Marks

The results were announced on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Speaking at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Headquarters in Nairobi, Magoha said the 2020 KCSE candidates defied the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to shine in the examinations.

The results were announced nearly six months later than the traditional announcement date of late December due to the pandemic that disrupted the school calendar.

The number of candidates who scored A plains this year is 893 compared to 627 of 2019.

Read Also: How to Check 2020 KCSE Results via SMS

A total of 143,140 (18%) candidates scored C+ and above, an increase from 125,747 (18%) recorded in 2019.

Magoha said 287 candidates had their results cancelled, 211 had unauthorized materials including writing on white shirts.

The 2020 candidates, their parents or guardians can check the KCSE results by sending index numbers to SMS code 20076.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu