Simeon Nyachae’s Funeral Service In Pictures

On Thursday, February 11, the family of former cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae held a funeral service for the patriarch at the Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi.

The service was attended by his family members, government representatives including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe, top political leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and dignitaries from the private sector.

Nyachae who died on February 1, 2021, aged 89 will be buried at his Nyosia home in Kisii County on Monday.

Read: Nyachae Family Moves Ex-Minister’s Funeral Service To Gusii Stadium After Uhuru Visit

The deceased was born in Nyaribari, in Kisii County on 6 February 1932 to the then powerful colonial chief, Musa Nyandusi.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i (L) and ODM Leader Raila Odinga (R). [PHOTO/ COURTESY]President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose message of condolence was read by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, termed Nyachae as a patriotic leader who stood tall in the service of the country.

Read: Simeon Nyachae To Be Laid To Rest On February 15 In Kisii

“In the passing of Nyachae, we are all deprived of leadership, great passion, determination and energy towards serving the country, he stands tall among all dedicated patriots of this country, his service was characterized by integrity that earned him accolades in three successive governments,” Kenyatta said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Nyachae as a compassionate person who believed in education and the need for efficiency in the public service.

“There is that human part of him, he liked efficiency having being trained in the colonial system, he helped many Kenyans acquire education,” Odinga said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i while condoling with the family, said he was among leaders mentored by the late Nyachae.

Read: Prof. Ongeri, Once a Fierce critic of Raila, Now Most Valuable Campaigner in Gusiiland

“He may have retired but he was always in control and in charge of things as he was clear on what he wanted. It may take long to verbalize what Nyachae meant for many people including myself,” Matiang’i said.

The final funeral service for Nyachae will be held at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County and not Nyaturago Stadium as earlier announced.

The family announced the change of venue on Thursday ahead of the burial ceremony slated for Monday, February 15.

Nyachae’s eldest son Charles and family resolved to change the venue from the “small” Nyanturago Stadium in Nyaribari Chache after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit at their Kitisuru residence, Nairobi County, on Wednesday.

Nyachae is survived by five wives and 35 children. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu