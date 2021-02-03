Simeon Nyachae To Be Laid To Rest On February 15 In Kisii

Veteran Gusii politician Simeon Nyachae will be laid to rest on Monday, February 15.

In a statement from his son, Charles Nyachae, the politician will be buried in a private ceremony at Nyosia Village, Nyaribari Chache, Kisii county.

A funeral service will be held on the same day at Nyanturago Stadium starting 9 am.

Family and friends will, however, hold a memorial service for the fallen leader at Nairobi Central SDA Church – Maxwell starting 10 am on Thursday, February 11.

The former finance minister died on Monday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that Nyachae, 88, had been ailing for more than 10 years.

The deceased was born in Nyaribari, in Kisii County on 6 February 1932 to the then powerful colonial chief, Musa Nyandusi.

The Gusii region kingpin retired from active politics in 2007 after he failed to clinch the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat.

He contested for presidency in 2002 on the Ford People party ticket but lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki of the then-popular National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) coalition.

Nyachae’s death came slightly over a week after his family denied social media reports that the politician had passed on.

Nyachae was first elected Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache in 1992. He first served as Minister for Agriculture and later in 1998 President Moi appointed him to head the finance ministry.

The wealthy Nyachae family has interests in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

He is survived by 5 fives and 35 children.

