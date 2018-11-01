Simeon Nyachae’s House Help Goes Missing After Stealing Sh5 Million

A politician’s wife has accused one of her domestic workers of stealing Sh5 million from her Spring Valley, Nairobi home on or before October 7, 2018.

Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae’s wife Grace Wamuyu has pointed the finger at her employee, identified as Lillian Maina who she says disappeared on the aforementioned date.

The money was in her bedroom safe which she told the Parklands Police, she opened on September 28 but forgot to lock. On September 30 she traveled to the UK to visit her ailing husband.

Wamuyu and Nyachae returned on October 7 and the following day she could not find the safe key. It is then that she walked over to the safe only to find the key in the keyhole, and the money gone.

She reported the matter to the Parklands police who with picked up the suspect’s daughter, Grace Mbugua.

Ms Mbugua, phone data showed had picked up her mother and taken her to Kitengela on October 7.

She was arraigned in court before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot who set her free unconditionally as the case lacked merit.

Cheruiyot said Ms Mbugua had the right to remain silent and wondered why the police wanted to “visit the sins of a parent on her child.”

The police wanted her detained because they believed she had “information on the whereabouts of the key suspect.”

