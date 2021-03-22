Tanzanian Giants Simba SC Accused Of Using COVID-19 Test To Weaken Opponent

Al Merrikh of Sudan have accused Simba SC of Tanzania of using COVID-19 test to weaken them ahead of their African Champions League group match.

Ahead of the fixture played in Dar Es Salaam last week Tuesday, eight Al Merrikh players returned positive tests for the deadly virus a few hours to kickoff.

Simba went ahead to win the match 3-0 putting them in pole position to qualify for the knockout stage.

Three days later Merrikh paid for an independent test which returned negative results for the players.

#LatestUPdate Al Merreikh SC Flag of Sudan will make a complaint to CAF as they claim Simba SC Flag of Tanzania tampered with the COVID-19 test results of their 8 players. The Sudanese giants have produced documents showing the 8 players rather tested negative and not positive. pic.twitter.com/4UwAfNgX4g — Silvan News (@SilvanNews) March 20, 2021

According to the procedure, COVID-19 tests are done with the help of home teams a privilege that has been misused by some unscrupulous clubs to gain an unfair advantage against opponents.

It was not the first time a visiting team complained about Simba weaponizing the COVID-19 test. Four dependable players of Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum were declared positive for Coronavirus ahead of their first-round return match against Simba, also in Dar.

Merrikh have since filed a formal complaint at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The late Tanzania president John Pombe Magufuli declared the country COVID-19 free and stopped all public tests and banned the use of face masks.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu