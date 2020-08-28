Simba Queens Sign Harambee Starlets Striker Bertha Omita

Harambee Starlets striker Bertha Omita has joined Simba Queens in the Tanzania’s Women’s Premier League.

Bertha previously featured for Kenya Women’s Premier League side Kisumu All Starlets and becomes the first major signing for the Msimbazi Queens.

Tanzania’s women’s league is amongst the best in this region with Simba Queens is one of the leading teams and the current champions.

Omita joins a growing list of Harambee Starlets players, who have recently joined professional ranks abroad.

They include Esse Akida, who joined Turkish giants Besiktas, Corazon Aquino, who signed for Portuguese top-tier side Atletico Ouriense on a one-year deal and Cynthia Shilwatso who caught the eye of Spanish top tier side Edf Logrono.

