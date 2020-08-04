Simba Fans Disregard Social Distancing To Celebrate Bumper Season In Dar (Photos)

Simba SC mounted a colourful trophy parade in Dar Es Salaam on Monday to celebrate a successful season which saw them bag a treble.

Fans, in total disregard of social distancing, mobbed an open air bus which snaked it’s way through the streets of the capital, displaying the three trophies.

Tanzania government has maintained the country is Coronavirus free and stopped announcing new cases in April.

It is also against the law to make public pronouncements or on social media posts about the deadly virus without government approval.

Simba won Ligi Kuu, the country’s top flight, for a third time on the bounce this season; they also won the shield and cup.

Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata was a key part of the coach Sven Vandenbroeck’s team – scoring four goals and assisting eight in Ligi Kuu.

The Harambee Stars creative midfielder has been nominated for player of the season award.

