Simba Arati’s Chinese Wife Wows Crowd With Fluent Ekegusii During Kisii Rally [Video]

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati has launched aggressive campaigns for his Kisii gubernatorial bid in the forthcoming General Election.

The ODM lawmaker has in recent weeks intensified his meet the people tours in the region as the August 9 polls draw closer.

In his latest rally, the vocal legislator tagged along his Chinese wife. She didn’t disappoint.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the woman, who introduced herself as “Kwamboka”, wowed the crowd with her mastery of the local Kisii dialect.

Read: Kenyans React As Handshake Fever Catches Up With Didmus Barasa, Simba Arati [Photos]

The video starts with the woman singing and dancing to a song praising her spouse’s leadership.

She goes on to introduce herself as Arati’s wife and greeting the crowd in fluent Ekegusii to loud cheers from the audience.

Kwamboka also drummed up support for Arati’s bid for Kisii County’s top job before handing over the microphone to the lawmaker to continue with his speech.

Arati is touted as a front runner in the race to succeed Governor James Ongwae whose second and final term comes to an end in August this year.

Read Also: MP Arati Accuses Kisii Catholic Church of Playing Politics After Sh100,000 Donation Rejected

The MP met his partner while pursuing a degree in Business Management at Guangzhou University in Guangdong province, China. He graduated in 2006.

The couple is blessed with two children.

Here is the video:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...