Simba Arati, Osoro Bury The Hatchet Following Scuffle At Burial (Video)

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro have buried the hatchet.

The legislators shook hands at the burial of Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka which was held at Itierio High school, on Friday.

Arati welcomed Osoro to the podium where he took responsibility for an exchange that occurred on February 1 during the burial of Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi’s father.

Arati said the South Mugirango MP was his younger brother in terms of age and in Parliament.

“Apart from the small disagreements witnessed during the last burial, you have seen today that Osoro is my younger brother in terms of age as well as in the National Assembly,” Arati said.

Simba Arati reconciles with Sylvanus Osoro pic.twitter.com/9MGe5eFmkK — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) February 26, 2021

Then, Arati had accused Deputy President William Ruto of hanging out with people of questionable character.

“We have several leaders here in the company of our Deputy President who have a tainted life. These are fraudsters who should not be allowed to take up any leadership position,” said Arati.

This prompted Osoro, a follower of the Tanga tanga movement, to force his way onto the podium grabbing the microphone from Arati.

The scuffle continued for close to twenty minutes. Later, the duo was forced out of the burial.

Kisii leaders condemned the act especially as the two disregarded the bereaved family.

