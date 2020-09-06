Tanzania Giants Simba Appoint First Female CEO

Tanzanian champions Simba have named Barbara Gonzalez as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), becoming the first ever female CEO in the country’s top flight league.

Gonzalez will fill the position left vacant by South African Senzo Mbatha who left his position for arch rivals Young Africans in a sensational move last month. She was unveiled on Saturday by the club’s majority shareholder Mohammed Dewji.

Dewji said the Simba board unanimously agreed to have Gonzalez take over the role and urged fans to support her as she looks to take the club to the next level.

“We are very positive that Barbara will deliver to our standard. She is a hardworking woman and has been working here in the past four years during the transformation of the club. We believe that experience will help her in this endeavour,” Dewji stated.

Gonzalez who has been working as the Chief of Staff at MeTL Group office believes she is up to the challenge and has urged the club’s fans to pull together and give her support.

“I understand that a huge task awaits me here. The club is growing and our main task is to make Simba one of the biggest teams in Africa. I am embracing this challenge and I look forward to positive results,” she said.

