Silverstone Air Cargo Plane Crash-lands In Mogadishu

A Silverstone Air cargo plane on Saturday morning crash-landed at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu.

Pictures shared on social media show that the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.

One Kenyan plane crash-landed in Somalia as it avoided hitting an object on the the runway. Pilot did the best and everyone is safe with slight injuries. pic.twitter.com/P0irhbqP0L — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) September 19, 2020

It is said that the incident took place as the pilot tried not to hit an object on the runway.

While details surrounding the morning crash remain scanty, Silverstone Air officials have confirmed that the crew members are all safe.

In October 2019, a plane operated by the local carrier crash-landed after losing one of its wheels.

The aircraft, a Dash 8 300, with registration number 5Y-NOP was headed to Nairobi from Lodwar when one of its tyres fell off during take-off forcing the pilot to crash-land at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County.

A few hours before the aforementioned incident, yet another aircraft hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

In a separate incident in the same month, a plane operated by the carrier skidded off the runway and crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least nine passengers with injuries.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

In November, Silverstone Air management served its employees with redundancy notices following a decision by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to suspend its Dash-8 planes.

“Silverstone Air Services Limited has become redundant. This decision has been made as a result of the recent decision by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to ground the company’s fleet, thereby grounding our passenger services,” the management said.

