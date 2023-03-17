Silas Jakakimba Resigns as ODM Member, Raila’s Advisor

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba has resigned as an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) life member and as Raila Odinga’s advisor at the Raila Odinga secretariat.

Jakakimba expressed his gratitude to Raila for the privilege of serving, stating that he considered himself to have been a trustworthy, loyal, and resolute assistant during the ODM leader’s “monumental and historical journey for a better Kenya”.

“And I am privileged to share in the rare pride that I have been there with you as you waved several challenges to see to an end overhaul of our then governance architecture into a new constitutional dispensation that codified devolution at the centre of our governance,” he said.

He commended Raila for giving him a hands-on grounding in the fields of leadership, good governance, conflict resolution, international relations, and democracy.

“Even so, it remains clear in my mind that I could possibly hold the candle to a natural ally, son and mentee, I take this opportunity to inform you that I have taken the liberty to take time off the advisory role at the Raila Odinga secretariat effective immediately,” he added.

“With so gratitude and honour, Jakom, receive the assurances of my highest respect and consideration and, prayers for your continued good health and a long happy life.”

In a letter dated March 17, Jakakimba pointed out that Raila’s legacy to future generations is the new constitution and the beginning of devolution.

“This is to inform your office that I have resigned, effective immediately, as a life member of the ODM party of Kenya,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, he claimed to have been insulted by Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga over his Twitter cover photo which features President William Ruto.

“WINNIE ODINGA used F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my Cover Photo. What she FAILS to appreciate: We respect JAKOM-done HALF the Yrs of my Life arnd him& if she CARES to know, we’ve had to hard-furnace via INVISIBLE Sacrifices to that Cadre of LOYALTY (sic),” he said in a tweet.

“It is imperative moving forward that Winnie learns to respect people for who they are – if not least, for what they’ve been in a long journey of several lows and countable highs, for love of country.”

