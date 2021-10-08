Late Silas Ita’s Widow Seeks Inclusion in Justice Sankale’s Case

The widow of late Silas Ita is seeking to be enjoined in a petition filed by Justice Sankale Ole Kantai.

In the petition filed in September, Justice Kantai obtained orders barring his arrest or prosecution in relation to the Tob Cohen murder.

The appellate judge is also said to have transferred the late Ita’s share (Cohen’s business partner in Tobs Ltd) to himself and later to Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu.

Read: Court Bars Police from Arresting Justice Sankale Over Alleged Links to Tob Cohen Murder

The DCI has since told the court that the judge was in a clandestine affair with Wairimu.

Through lawyer Jennifer Kilonzo, Ms Grace Naida Ita has told the court that she is a victim and hence deserves to be heard.

“Naida who is a victim of the criminal conduct of the judge is concerned about the controversy in the instant court proceedings and that unless the court entertains the application, the victim’s voices will be unlawfully muzzled,” her application reads in part.

Read Also: DCI Faults DPP for Terminating Case Against Justice Sankale in Cohen Murder Probe

Ms Ita also argued that it would be unfair for the instant proceedings to continue without her input as the administrator of the late Ita’s estate.

“Nadia has an identifiable interest in the criminal proceedings of the fraudulent transfer of a share in Tobs Ltd by the judge hence enjoining her in the proceedings will allow her access to justice for all benefits of the estates of the late Silas Ita,” she added.

Also seeking to be enjoined in the matter is Cohen’s sister, Gabriel Hannah Van Straten.

Read Also: Justice Sankale Kantai Arrested In Connection With Tob Cohen’s Murder

Through her lawyer, Danstan Omari, Gabriel said, “It is unjust and unfair for the instant proceedings to continue in her absence or to exclude her from the instant proceedings. The constant publication of information relating to the matter without the input of the victims of the alleged offence is condescending to the place of the victim in the justice process.”

The case will be mentioned on October 13.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...