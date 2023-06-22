Signing Divorce Papers Not A Problem – Ali Kiba Tells Estranged Wife

Bongo artist Ali Kiba has responded to his estranged wife Amina Khalef over his refusal to sign divorce papers.

Kiba who is in Kenya for the WRC Safari Rally festival in Naivasha, said signing the papers is not a problem for him.

He also noted that he likes to stay away from drama, small or otherwise.

“Sometimes there are sweet dramas and then there are boring (dramas). I don’t entertain any of them. People create dramas and scandals, but the results of treating that stress are hard. If you can’t solve it, then leave it and leave it to God, and if you have to solve it, then solve it. Then you have to relax, and even that divorce paper is not a problem,” he said.

Last week, the mother asked the crooner to sign the divorce papers citing frustrations caused by him.

On Thursday, Amina said the singer had been living freely while still holding her hostage by referring to her as “someone’s wife”.

“I have realized the need to address this; I think it has become too much! I am tired of being disrespected publicly, while people fail to understand the situation behind the scenes, the shadow of being ‘someone’s wife’,” Amina said.

“In the name of protecting his brand, as he claims, I kindly ask him to sign the papers so that I can obtain my divorce, and each of us can continue to live freely. Thank you!”

Amina filed for divorce in 2022 citing neglect, stress and frustrations by in-laws.

In her suit, Amina claimed the singer had been unfaithful and verbally abusive.

“The respondent (Ali Kiba) has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner’s feelings,” she said in court papers filed on January 8, 2022.

