Signal Develops Peer-to-Peer Payments System

Signal is developing a peer-to-peer payments system in the beta version of its app. The feature, called signal payments, currently supports cryptocurrency under the MobileCoin wallet.

The new development might be due to Signal CEO’s Moxie Marlinspike’s close relationship with MobileCoin.

“The first payments protocol we’ve added support for is a privacy focused payments network called MobileCoin, which has its own currency, MOB,” Signal’s Jun Harada said in a blog post.

“As always, our goal is to keep your data in your hands rather than ours; MobileCoin’s design means Signal does not have access to your balance, full transaction history, or funds. You can also transfer your funds at any time if you want to switch to another app or service.”

The service is currently available in beta for users in the UK. Those interested will also be expected.

“This is a beta feature in a beta build, but for those in the United Kingdom living life on the edge, please help us test and give feedback,” Harada writes.

