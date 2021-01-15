Sigh Of Relief For BAT Kenya As UK Suspends Investigations Into Bribery Allegations

The United Kingdom (UK) government has suspended investigations against British American Tobacco (BAT) over bribery allegations.

The cigarette manufacturer had been accused of systematic bribery syndicate in Nairobi aimed at stifling anti-smoking laws.

Also, BAT had been accused of collecting business intelligence on rivals, in a bid to outwit them.

UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) ended the investigation, citing lack of evidence on the allegations leveled against BAT.

According to SFO, the little evidence gathered “did not meet the evidential test for prosecution as defined in the Code for Crown Prosecutors”.

Former Justice minister Martha Karua and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula had been adversely mentioned in the scandal, despite terming it as baseless.

“(BAT) is pleased that the SFO has closed its investigation and that the SFO is taking no further action in respect of this matter. BAT remains committed to the highest standards in the conduct of its business,” said BAT as quoted by Financial Times.

The alleged scandal erupted in 2015, when one of BAT’s employees told BBC that he was used to deliver the bribes to top government officials, including MPs.

