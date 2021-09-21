Sigalame High School Closed Indefinitely Following Night Inferno

Sigalame High school in Busia County has been closed indefinitely following the Monday night inferno that razed dormitories.

The students have thus been sent home until further notice for investigations into the cause of the fire be determined, Samia Sub-County director of Education Dominic Opee has confirmed.

The fire that was reported yesterday night becomes the fourth to have razed the institution since the opening of the school for its first term this year.

A huge fire razed down one dormitory in Sigalame High School, Funyula Busia County. Students using the dormitory escaped unhurt. The fire has since been contained. pic.twitter.com/FY4qWx53sz — K24 TV (@K24Tv) September 20, 2021

Read: 50 Students Hospitalised after Night Fire at Ofafa Jericho High School

In a similar account of events, 50 students of Ofafa Jericho High School were on Monday night rushed to hospital after a fire incident.

This was after an inferno broke out in one of the dormitories in the school at around 7 pm.

A report from Jogoo Police Station indicated that the students inhaled carbon monoxide while trying to salvage their property.

Some of the victims were taken to Metropolitan hospital in Buru Buru where they received first aid before they were transferred to other hospitals. They are all in stable condition. The students lost their beddings and other personal effects during the incident. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...