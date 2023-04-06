Sifuna, Ledama Among Seven Selected to Dialogue With Gov’t

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has unveiled a seven-member team that will face the Kenya Kwanza team for bi-partisan talks.
The team will be made up of Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, Kitui senator Enoch Wambua and Amina Mnyanzi
Others are Millie Odhiambo, David Kosing and Otiende Amolo.
