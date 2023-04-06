Sifuna, Ledama Among Seven Selected to Dialogue With Gov’t

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has unveiled a seven-member team that will face the Kenya Kwanza team for bi-partisan talks.

The team will be made up of Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, Kitui senator Enoch Wambua and Amina Mnyanzi

Others are Millie Odhiambo, David Kosing and Otiende Amolo.

The team will address issues such as the high cost of living, recruitment of IEBC commissioners among others.

“The joint committee should recommend measures to lower the cost of unga, fuel, electricity and school fees and conduct a review and forensic audit of the servers used by the IEBC before, during, and after the 2022 presidential election,” the opposition said.

“Review the appointment and dismissal of IEBC Commissioners, including their tenure of office, and recommend institutional, policy, legal, and constitutional mechanisms, restructuring and reforms of the IEBC.”

Raila warned that should the talks not bear fruits then he will be forced to call for protests.

“Should there be no meaningful engagements we shall mobilise Kenyans again under Article 37. The monopoly of power can only be addressed by Kenyans through a constitutional review to end imperial presidency,” he said.

Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua on her part dispelled claims that they were only looking to get into government.

“Anybody talking of nusu mkate, tell them in Azimio we eat full loafs. Wakifungua server watajua mkate ni ya nani. Tukipata mkate ni yetu tunachukua yote,” she said.

“What is the use of going to elections if we cannot know how people voted? Reforms will be meaningless without first knowing about the server.”

