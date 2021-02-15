Sifuna Denies Being Chased Out Of BBI Meeting After MCAs Demanded Cash

ODM Secretary-General (SG) Edwin Sifuna has denied claims that he was chased out of a BBI meeting in Western Kenya after MCAs demanded cash.

Taking to Twitter, Sifuna termed the claims by a local publication as fake news adding that they were using his name to sell their papers.

“Ati? Hii “drama” mnasema mko na video wangwa ama ni gazeti mnataka kuuza na jina yangu? Wacheni za fake news,” he wrote.

Ati? 🤣🤣🤣 Hii "drama" mnasema mko na video wangwana @TheStarKenya ama ni gazeti mnataka kuuza na jina yangu? Wacheni za fake news. https://t.co/NVF9argyeF — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 15, 2021

The Star had reported that the Saturday meeting with Western Kenya MCAs turned chaotic forcing Sifuna to leave without addressing them.

The meeting held at Golf hotel in Kakamega was meant to push for the support of BBI but the MCAs reportedly demanded money saying they had been promised pocket cash but they were not given.

“You have been flying in choppers holding BBI meetings where you never gave MCAs a chance to speak now you have come back to us,” the MCAs said.

The MCAs were rallied to support BBI by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli and governors, Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga).

So far, three counties have already passed the BBI. Siaya county assembly was the first to pass the BBI amendment bill followed by Kisumu County assembly then the most recent which is Homa Bay county assembly.

Baringo County Assembly was the first to reject the BBI constitutional amendment bill.

