Sifuna Castigated For Defending Babu Owino In DJ Evolve’s Shooting

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has received his fair share of criticism after defending Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting.

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu had reported that DJ Evolve was seeking to drop the charges leveled against Babu Owino in the attempted murder case.

Taking to Twitter, Sifuna endorsed the move while at the same time taking a jibe at people who were against it.

He wrote, “The actual person who was actually hurt has spoken and said he doesn’t wish to press charges. But the Twitter DJ Evolve manufactured by the outrage industrial complex will have none of it. Who shot you?”

The actual person who was actually hurt has spoken and said he doesn't wish to press charges. But the Twitter DJ Evolve manufactured by the outrage industrial complex will have none of it. Who shot you? — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) October 16, 2020

Read: Dj Evolve Seeks To Drop Attempted Murder Case Against MP Babu Owino

This has not been taken well by the majority of social media users who want the SG to go back on his words.

Through his lawyer, Kenneth Mumbo, the disk jockey stated that after deliberations with his family, they had chosen to concentrate on his health rather than the case.

The prosecution, however, wanted to ascertain the reasons behind the withdrawal of the case that is of public interest. They also want to assess DJ Evolve’s mental health status before reaching any decision.

The office of the DPP sought at least a month before dropping the case that has attracted a lot of attention in the last eight months.

Read Also: Facts About Babu Owino-DJ Evolve Case That Have Been Hidden From The Public

Senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi granted the DPP time sought and instructed them to appear in court on November 9, 2020 for mention.

In his ruling, magistrate Ochoi said he has seen the letter from Evolve to the DPP seeking to withdraw the case.

The court also acknowledged hearing from the bedridden disk jockey though his voice was not clear due to the tube in his throat. The letter had a thumbprint from Evolve.

He was allegedly shot in the neck by the lawmaker rendering him disabled from the neck down.

Read Also: Team Fundraising On Behalf Of Dj Evolve Accused of Withholding Money Raised

Here are some reactions from Twitter following Sifuna’s tweet:

Maan the arrogance of kenyan politicians makes me hate them every single fucking day — Oliver Amutai 🇰🇪 (@Olivera_Amt) October 17, 2020

So if I drive while drunk and kill your family and leave you paralyzed from neck down, alafu niwache pombe. You being a good Christian we will do a handshake and all will be forgiven? — non (@galexgy) October 17, 2020

Is this the official stand of @TheODMparty ? — AppleNesh (@AppleNesh) October 17, 2020

I don't think DJ evolve is doing this on his own will huyu jamaa amekamwatwa makagare! He is being forced to drop this case…..sad prisons in Kenya are meant for poor buggers — Paul keymoney (@PaulKim45269744) October 17, 2020

What precedent is being set, where people can't be held accountable for their actions because they enjoy political favour. History will judge your kind harshly. Indeed if the future is in this kind of young leaders, then we are doomed. Redemption is necessary — jamuthe1 (@jamuthe) October 17, 2020

My dear,you're wicked. I promise you, God is not sleeping.the person that did the shooting is someone holding PUBLIC office meaning that it's my business. That someone actually shot someone else and you're still using you're chest to defend them. Its thunder that will fire you — Cheru (@thisischeru) October 17, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu