Sifuna To Blame For My Woes – Malala Says As ODM Plots To Strip Him Of Deputy Minority Leader Position

Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala is likely to lose his deputy minority leader position should the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party go through with a plan to strip him of the role.

Speaking to the Nation, the first time senator said the party’s secretary general Edwin Sifuna was behind the ouster plot.

“I know Baba is not for it. It is Sifuna who has been pushing for this because of our differences in Western Kenya,” the senator said.

“I have been very faithful but will live to fight another day if that is what they have decided.”

It is said that the seat will be assigned to a leader from the Coast region.

This was after Sifuna held a meeting at Chungwa House with four senators from the region on Thursday.

He met; Mohammed Faki of Mombasa, Mr Steward Madzayo (Kilifi), Mr Issa Boy Juma (Kwale) and Mr Jones Mwaruma (Taita Taveta), who are said to have settled for Madzayo as the most preferred candidate to replace Malala.

According to Sifuna, he and the former MCA are not competing but he (Malala) is paying for his greed.

“I supported Malala wholeheartedly in the last three years. He is paying for his greed and should carry his cross,” Sifuna said.

The ANC senator is on his part reading betrayal into the matter, noting that he supported the region against the Revenue Allocation Formula that could have seen them lose.

“It is a stab in the back and I leave everything to God. It is unfortunate that after we succeeded together, they are now part of the team working for my removal,” he said.

He is however confident that the coast region does not have the numbers to remove him from the seat.

“They will have to seek support from others. If it is about my stand on the revenue-sharing formula, let everybody know that there was no official coalition position,” he added.

Malala’s woes began after he went against the ODM stand on the allocation debate.

He was for a win-win formula that took months to pass in parliament.

