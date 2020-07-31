Sifuna Answers Coast MPs Who Have Vowed Ditch ODM

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) now claims it has no ties with Coast MPs who claimed that they would be delinking themselves with the Orange Party over Revenue Allocation formula stance.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said that majority of the members who issued the statement are not members of the ODM Party and the few who are have had long leanings to the Tangatanga side of Kenyan politics.

“It is public knowledge that the party expelled Hon. Aisha Jumwa, the MP for Malindi eons ago and she continues to fraudulently hang onto her seat only courtesy of a Court Order. She long severed ties with the ODM Party whilst still occupying a position of responsibility as commissioner in the PSC courtesy of the Party. She and her acolytes cannot therefore purport to cut links that don’t exist,” said Sifuna.

Earlier on this week, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga threw his weight behind the revenue sharing formula proposed by the Commission for Revenue Allocation, that would see revenue shared on the basis of population per county rather that land mass.

“The key principle in the CRA recommendation on the third basis for revenue sharing for the next five financial years is that allocation should be population-driven. The CRA recommendation is based on an understanding that county governments are about service requirements of the population including in health, agriculture, infrastructure,education, among others,” noted Raila.

“The Senate made certain amendments to the CRA recommendation but equally retained the central principle that allocation must be about the population. Unfortunately, the institution has disagreed on its own amendments.

“Under the circumstances, the country and our people would better served if we adopted the recommendation of the CRA for the next five years.”

However, on Thursday, some Coast region lawmakers stated that despite their unwavering political support to the Orange party over the years, they have been constantly neglected and left on their own on important national issues.

Addressing the press at Parliament Buildings yesterday, 10 MPs led by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya said it’s time to severe links with ODM. Others iiclude Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Michael Kingi (Magarini), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Sharif Ali (Lamu East), Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Jones Mlolwa (Voi) Paul Katana (Kaloleni) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango).

“We take political notice of the party-guided and choreographed votes of senators Fred Outa (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya), Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay) and Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and wish to tell them that their selfish votes may be celebrated at home because they were an attempt to save BBI and millions of shillings as benefits of the handshake, but will have far-reaching political consequences,” Mr Baya said.

According to Sakaja, Raila endorsed the formula by CRA so as to safeguard the future of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is in limbo.

“As for the CRA formula, the Party Leader has expressed a public view that he believes helps provide a near term solution pending the passing of the BBI that allocates even more resources to Counties, for long term application. This view has been informed by other circumstances across the country, and the need to balance the needs of all sides and stakes,” said Sifuna.

