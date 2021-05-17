Sifuna Alleges Marked Ballots Hidden At Senior Politician’s Home in Kisii

ODM party secretary general Edwin Sifuna has claimed that there are four boxes full of marked ballots stuffed at a senior politician’s residence in Kisii town.

In a tweet shared by the party, Sifuna warned that attempts to sneak the election material into any polling station will be met with “full force.”

“SG @edwinsifuna says he has information of the presence of four boxes full of marked ballot papers at the residence of a Senior Politician in Kisii town. He warns that any attempt to sneak those ballot papers to any polling station will be resisted with full force,” wrote the party.

Sifuna and treasurer Tim Bosire earlier urged IEBC Returning Officer for Bonchari, Benson Sumbwa to ensure Tuesday’s exercise is free and fair.

“…that security personnel deployed in the area should be used for security purposes and not any other activities,” added the party.

“As a party, we stand for a free, fair and transparent election. In Bonchari, we demand for nothing but just that.”

The party has in the recent past accused the state of a scheme to rig the mini-poll in favor of Jubilee Party candidate Zebedeo Opore.

The Raila Odinga-led party wrote to the electoral commission protesting the alleged use of state agencies to campaign for the candidate.

ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen in a letter dated May 6 claimed that state machinery were campaigning for Opore. Ong’wen claimed administrators publicly rallied locals to vote for Opore in breach of Public Officers Ethics Act which requires them to be apolitical. Read: Politicians Protest Police Harassment in Bonchari ahead of Mini-poll “We wish to register our complaint with the commission following a series of well-calculated, planned and executed systemic activities by a section of the state’s administrative and security agencies, whose overall import is to adversely influence a free, fair and democratic electoral process,” Ong’wen said.

ODM is fielding former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority director general Pavel Oimeke. The contest has attracted 13 individuals.