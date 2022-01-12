in SPORTS

VIDEO: Sierra Leone Mohamed Kamara Moved To Tears By Award

Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara was the hero for the West Africans as they gallantly battled for a barren draw against defending Afcon champions Algeria on Tuesday.

Kamara, who plays for domestic side East End Lions, made seven saves to deny the Algerians, who boast a galaxy of stars including Manchester City winger Riyad Maarez.

Read: Afcon: President Paul Biya, 88, Collapses As Wife Celebrates

For his toils, the 22 year old stopper earned himself man of the match accolade, a first for a keeper in the showpiece being hosted in Cameroon.

Kamara was overcome by emotions while receiving the award and could not hold back his tears, further showing how Afcon means so much to Africans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFCONMohamed KamaraSierra Leone

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lawrence Amuke Oprong

Drama As Man Chains Himself To DP Ruto’s Office Gate, Decries Broken Job Promise