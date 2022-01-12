VIDEO: Sierra Leone Mohamed Kamara Moved To Tears By Award

Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara was the hero for the West Africans as they gallantly battled for a barren draw against defending Afcon champions Algeria on Tuesday.

Kamara, who plays for domestic side East End Lions, made seven saves to deny the Algerians, who boast a galaxy of stars including Manchester City winger Riyad Maarez.

For his toils, the 22 year old stopper earned himself man of the match accolade, a first for a keeper in the showpiece being hosted in Cameroon.

Kamara was overcome by emotions while receiving the award and could not hold back his tears, further showing how Afcon means so much to Africans.

Sierra Leone keeper, and MOTM in tie against Algeria, Mohamed Kamara. This game! #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/eCdc24apzT — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) January 11, 2022

