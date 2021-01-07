CS Eugene Wamalwa Reads President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Tribute To Mama Atsianzale Despite DP Ruto’s Presence

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa on Thursday read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tribute at the requiem mass for Musalia Mudavadi’s mother the late Mama Hannah Atsianzale.

This is despite Deputy President William Ruto being present at the venue. The Deputy President is the principal assistant to the President, and under normal circumstances he is designated tor read the President’s speech to the public when the President is not there.

On December 23, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka read President Kenyatta’s tribute during the burial of the late Machakos senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

The mass for Mama Atsianzale was held at Friends International Centre Ngong ahead of the burial on Saturday, January 9.

The 92-year-old passed away on December 28 while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

The mass was attended by among others Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Speaker of National Assembly Justine Muturi.

