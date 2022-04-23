Disquiet as Sicily Kariuki, Governor Kimemia Denied Jubilee Ticket

There was drama at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani for the better part of Friday.

Former Water CS Sicily Kariuki is said to have stormed the party offices as her opponent, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia was getting ready to receive the party ticket.

The governor who is seeking to retain his seat in the August polls was about to receive the ticket from the party elections director Kanini Kega.

It is then that Ms Kariuki stormed the offices with her supporters.

Kimemia’s supporters believe the theatrics witnessed yesterday were stage-managed in a bid to deny their candidate the ticket.

“Ms Kariuki arrived shortly before the governor’s name was to be called to receive the certificate. We do not understand why there were delays in handing over the nomination certificate. A crises meeting was convened to settle the issue where she was requested to accept the senatorial certificate but she decline and stormed out of the boardroom,” Godwin Mugo told the Nation.

Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the matter will be handled by the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The party leader has the final say on this issue, he will personally call the confirmation candidate and also call the opponent to inform him or her of his decision and offer to the opponent,” said the Ndaragwa MP.

Kimemia said he was okay with the party decision, noting that he was aware that the president was busy with funeral arrangements for retired President Mwai Kibaki.

“The death of former President Mwai Kibaki has touched President Uhuru very much, they were very close friends. The funeral of Mr Kibaki is President Uhuru’s priority and we agree he needs time and space to handle the weight matter. I urge Nyandarua residents to maintain their calm as the matter awaits the President’s decision, my supporters have no reason to worry,” said Governor Kimemia.

Both Ms Kariuki and Kimemia expressed confidence that they will contend for the governor’s seat on a Jubilee ticket.

Kimemia said: “We are optimistic about getting the certificate so that we can hit the ground running. I am confident the Jubilee party will win all seats in Nyandarua, we have the campaign strategy.”

He averred that there were plans to push him out of the ruling party.

The former CS, on her part, assured her supporters that the ticket had not been handed to her opponent.

“The party secretary-general has assured me that the certificate has not been awarded to anyone. They have promised to have the matter addressed soonest, I was there and have confirmed the certificate has not been issued to anyone.”

