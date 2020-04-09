Siaya Priest Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Arrested After Being Discharged From KNH

A Siaya priest who tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago has been arrested after being discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to Nairobi Regional Commander Philip Ndolo, the priest, Richard Oduor has been apprehended for spreading the novel COVID-19 and refusing to self isolate.

Reports indicate that Oduor will be arraigned on Tuesday, next week.

Fr Oduor who is based in Rome, Italy, spent a day at Holy Family Catholic Church in Utawala, Nairobi after jetting back into the country on March 11.

He later left for Ambira where he attended a burial after interacting with his family in Nyasanda before proceeding to Sega to visit a friend who is also a priest.

The man of the cloth exposed hundreds of people to the deadly virus including nuns from Lwak and Aluor convents and others from the surrounding parishes.

They have all been placed under mandatory quarantine.

Also suffering the same fate was Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi who was earlier today charged with unlawfully and willingly exposing the public to an infectious disease.

He denied the charges with his lawyer, George Kithi noting that he has never tested positive for the virus.

Saburi will remain in custody as he awaits a bail ruling. The court also directed that test results be made available.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, however, said he hoped the deputy county boss got a 10 year jail sentence.

“Do not be like the Kilifi Deputy Governor who moved recklessly despite the knowledge that he was possibly sick. And despite his position, I asked that he be arrested and I am hoping that he is jailed for 10 years,” Uhuru said.

