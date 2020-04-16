Siaya Priest Richard Oduor Released On Sh150,000 Bail After Denying Knowingly Spreading Coronavirus

Siaya priest Richard Oduor has been set free on a Sh500,000 bond or a Sh150,000 cash bail after denying knowingly spreading COVID-19.

The Catholic priest who is based in Rome, Italy was arrested on Thursday last week after being discharged from the Kenyatta Hospital.

On Tuesday, father Oduor appeared before Magistrate Martha Nanzushi who directed that he is detained for two additional days at the Kileleshwa Police Station pending investigations.

Today, however, the priest was released and ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days at Assisi house on Adams Arcade.

It is run by the Franciscan Sisters of St. Josephs.

His lawyer objected to the 14 day quarantine period arguing that his client had tested negative for the disease.

But senior resident magistrate Martha Nanzushi said that the priest did not know the meaning of self-quarantine hence his arraignment.

Father Oduor jetted back into the country on March 11, spent a day in Nairobi then left for his ancestral home in Ambira, Siaya County. Here he conducted mass at a relative’s funeral.

Later he returned to Nairobi when he exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

Earlier today, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, also charged with willingly spreading the highly contagious disease, was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail and a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

He too denied the charges and was held at Port Police Station for 13 days.

The court ordered that the deputy county boss also self-quarantines for 14 days and deposits his travel documents with the court.

His case will be heard on May 5.

