Siaya Police Officer Facing Charges For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Cell

[Photo/Courtesy]

A police officer in Siaya is set to be charged for a sexual assault incident on a woman who was in custody.

In details revealed by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the officer reportedly raped a woman inside a police cell in Sega, Ukwala.

The woman who was raped had been arrested for not wearing a Facemask in 2021.

“On the strength of our investigations, it was recommended to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that Police Constable Cosmas Chirchir be charged with the sexual offence,” IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement.

“He is scheduled for arraignment at Ukwala Law courts to take plea for both charges,” the statement adds.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

