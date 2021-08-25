Siaya MCA Confesses to Receiving Sh150,000 Bribe to Cover up Graft Allegations

A Siaya ward representative has admitted to receiving a bribe from the governor’s office to conceal details of over Sh600 million graft.

West Asembo MCA Ambrose Akuno confessed to receiving bribes even after county assembly speaker George Okode defended the MCAs over the bribery allegations.

Last week, Okode dismissed the claims as mere rumours despite a list doing rounds on social media showing the assembly members had received up to Sh290,000 from the executive.

Read: EACC Summons 41 Siaya MCAs Over Sh8.2 Million Trip To Uganda

According to the West Asembo ward rep, he received Sh150,000 which he later realized was part of the bribe.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Akuno claimed he thought the money was part of a contribution for his medication.

He told Radio Ramogi that the money could have used to trick into silence as he has been vocal about graft matters in the assembly.

Read Also: Siaya MCAs Held Hostage By Rowdy Youths For Rejecting Governor Rasanga’s CEC Nominees

Asked whether he will return the money, Mr Akuno stated that he did not know where exactly to return it.

The MCAs allegedly received the money so as to pass the County’s Appropriation Bill for the year ending 2020/2021.

They had declined to pass the Bill after it emerged that no explanation was given as to why bursaries had not been released, Project Management Committee (PMC) monies not paid and statutory deductions not remitted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...