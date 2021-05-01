Siaya Leaders Condemn Incident Where Rowdy Youths Stormed, Disrupted Meeting

Leaders from Siaya County have condemned an incident where rowdy youths stormed, disrupted a political meeting.

Yesterday, Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo were forced to flee to safety after rowdy youths disrupted their meeting.

Reports indicate that the meeting was convened at Nyang’anga primary school grounds with Alego/Usonga MP Samuel Atandi among those in attendance.

Apparently, Atandi’s political rival Nicholas Kut Ochogo arrived with a group of rowdy youths and started causing drama.

The attempts by Atandi’s men to block the rowdy youths were fruitless as the chaos only escalated forcing leaders to flee in their chopper.

Through a statement on Twitter, MP Sam Atandi has condemned the actions adding that the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities for investigations to be done.

“Today at about 4:30 PM at Nyanganya Primary School within Kogelo police station area, MP Hon Atandi was in the company of Senator James Orengo, Otiende Amollo, Aduma Owuor and John Mwai were inspecting the school development when one aspirant Nicholas Kut came there in the company of goods and they started throwing stones, chairs and tables to the MPS. They also threw stones at the Helicopter which had carried the MPs leaving it slightly damaged,” the statement reads in part.

The sentiments were echoed by Rarieda MP who linked the incident to political goonism by opponents.

Earlier in February, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i warned politicians against hiring goons to disrupt rival political rallies and divide Kenyans ahead of the 2022 polls.

The CS said measures were being put in place to ensure the country’s security and stability are in place and those responsible for causing violence will be dealt with.

With the 2022 general elections just months away, political tension has been heightened in different parts of the country with the political class realigning for seat at the table.

