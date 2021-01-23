in NEWS

Siaya-Kisumu Road Accident Leaves 4 People Dead

The 14-seater involved in the accident. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A road accident along the Siaya-Kisumu road has left four people dead on the spot. The accident took place at Sigana area just a few meters before reaching Ng’iya in Siaya County.

This has ideally been confirmed by Siaya OCPD Ben Chris who revealed that the accident was between a motorbike and a bus which was headed to Kisumu from Siaya.

The motorbike had four passengers who died on the spot. However, all the passengers in the bus escaped unharmed.

The vehicle has since been towed to Siaya Police Station while the bodies of the deceased taken to the mortuary.

