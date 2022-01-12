in NEWS

Siaya Family Seeks Justice After Kin Mysteriously Dies in Police Custody

Vitalis Okinda
25 year-old Vitalis Okinda who died mysteriously while in police custody (Courtesy)

A family in Bondo, Siaya County is seeking justice after their kin, 25-year-old Vitalis Okinda died mysteriously while in police custody.

Vitalis Okinda was reportedly arrested on January 8 for a minor traffic offence and had been held at Bondo Police Station. He was later reported dead although the family claims mischief.

For instance, a day after he was arrested, the family received communication that their kin had passed on with no further information on the cause of his death.

The family now says their kin was in good health when he was arrested hence his death was not natural.

“He was arrested for a traffic offence and taken to the Bondo Police Station. However, a day later police called and said that he had died. They arrested him when he was alive and kicking, how he ended up dead remains a mystery to us as a family. Police officers who were on duty for the two days he was there should be honest about his death,” Dominic Misolo, a family member lamented.

Okinda’s friends and family have started a #justiceformarkokinda to have relevant authorities look into the matter and ensure justice is served.

Bondo-sub-county police boss Roseline Chebosho has however refuted the claims that Okinda passed on while in police custody adding that there is no mischief in his death.

The police boss alludes that Okinda the deceased fell sick and was rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital where he died at 11.29 PM.

“I think at the station he was removed from the cell when he complained that he was sick. On arrival at the hospital, the doctor when checking him, declared him dead,” Chebosho told a local publication.

