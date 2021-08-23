Siaya Families in Anguish as Four Security Guards Killed in Night Raid

Residents of Siranga area in Siaya county are in anguish following the killing of four security guards by suspected robbers on Sunday night.

The four were manning Siranga market when the criminals attacked them in the dead of the night.

Police reports indicate that property of unknown value was stolen from various shops within the trading centre.

Angry residents on Monday blocked officers based at the nearby Siranga Police Station from moving the bodies of the deceased to mortuary accusing them of laxity.

Read: Security Guard Killed During Mountain Mall Robbery

Local authorities dispatched a team of officers to the area to block attempts by the residents to stage protests as tension remains high in the market.

Meanwhile, Siaya county police commander Michael Muchiri confirmed the attack saying police had launched investigations into the incident with the aim of bringing perpetrators to book.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...