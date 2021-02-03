Siaya Becomes First County Assembly To Pass BBI Draft Bill

Siaya County Assembly has passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Members of the county assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) led residents in public hearings on Tuesday. The draft Bill has already been subjected to public participation in all the six sub-counties of Siaya.

The Assembly had adverts in local dailies last week inviting residents to public participation forums.

Meetings in Gem, Bondo, and Ugunja sub-counties were held between 2 pm and 5 pm while those in Rarieda, Alego Usonga, and Ugenya sub-counties were held between 9 am and 12.

Counties have approximately 90 days to debate and approve the Bill.

Read: Raila Rallies Clergy To Back BBI As Ruto Fires Back Over “Divisive” Hustler Narrative

On Tuesday, ODM party leader Raila Odinga said he was in agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta who over the weekend pledged to give MCAs car grants.

“If the MPs receive Sh7 million car grant, why should it be a crime to do the same for MCAs?” the opposition leader posed.

According to the AU envoy, the ward representatives deserve the money because they are in contact with the electorate on a regular basis.

“I know it because whenever I go to my rural area, my home is always full by five or six o’clock and people come with serious problems. I fully understand what you guys meet on daily basis.”

Read Also: Kirinyaga County Assembly Denies Passing BBI Bill, House Yet To Resume Sittings

The president while meeting MCAs drawn from Mt Kenya region in Sagana made a commitment to ensure they get the Sh2 million grant.

Homa Bay county assembly has already committed the Bill to the JLAC and was on Tuesday subjected to public participation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu