Shujaa Team For Spain Begins Training

The Kenya Rugby National Men’s Sevens team, Shujaa is currently in a bio-secure bubble at the Kasarani Sports Stadium preparing for the two Spain 7s legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Head Coach Innocent Simiyu has brought in a few new young faces to the squad as he continues building a strong squad that will represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Rugby World Cups 7s in Cape Town July and September 2022 respectively.

Kenya Fifteens Internationals Jone Kubu, John Okoth, Timothy Okwemba and Derrick Ashihundu are the new additions. Simiyu has also included 2021 Kenya U20 star Richel Wangila to the squad and has retained four players who featured in last year’s Safari sevens tournament: Benson Salem, Arcadius Khwesa, Zedden Marrow and Hannington Wabwire.

The camp which kicked off on 3rd January after breaking briefly for the December festivities will run until they depart to Spain for the Malaga7s and Seville7s tournaments on 21st-23rd and 28th-30th Jan respectively. In the Malaga tournament, Shujaa has been pooled alongside France, Canada and Wales in Pool D. They will kick off the action against Canada on Friday 21st January at 1:22pm followed by their fixture against Wales at 6:28pm to wrap up their day one action. On Saturday 22nd, they will finish off their pool matches at 1:49pm against France.

All the tournament quarterfinals will be played on the same day allowing Sunday 23rd, the third and final tournament day to host the semifinals and finals.

Shujaa 2022 training squad:

1. Nelson Oyoo (C)- (Top Fry Nakuru), 2. Jeffrey Oluoch – (Homeboyz), 3. Bush Mwale – (Homeboyz), 4. Alvin Marube – (Impala Saracens), 5. Billy Odhiambo – (Mwamba), 6. Johnstone Olindi – (KCB), 7. Alvin Otieno – (KCB), 8. Levi Amunga(KCB), 9. Edmund Anya(Impala Saracens), 10. Antony Omondi(Mwamba), 11. Timothy Mmasi(MMUST), 12. Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequins), 13. Mark Kwemoi(Menengai Oilers), 14. Collins Shikoli(Homeboyz), 15. Kevin Wekesa(Kabras), 16. Vincent Onyala(KCB), 17. Derrick Ashihundu(Kabras), 18. Ernest Kuke(Blakblad), 19. Zedden Marrow(Homeboyz), 20. Richel Wangila, 21. Benson Salem(Nondies), 22. Arcadius Khwesa(Blakblad), 23. Jone Kubu(Kabras), 24. Hannington Wabwire(Top Fry Nakuru), 25. Daniel Taabu(Mwamba), 26. John Okoth(Menengai Oilers), 27. Timothy Okwemba(Menengai Oilers).

