End Of An Era As Shujaa Skipper Andrew Amonde Retires

Kenya Rugby Sevens skipper Andrew Noel Omondi Amonde has retired after thirteen years of service.

Amonde last dance for the Shujaa was a 22-0 win over Ireland in the 2022 Tokyo Olympics’ 9th place match early Wednesday morning.

He was competing at his second Olympics.

The 37-year-old television producer by profession has been Shujaa captain since 2012.

Under his stint, Kenya won their first World Rugby Sevens Series leg when they triumphed in Singapore in 2016.

World Rugby Sevens described Amonde as a “tremendous servant to Kenya Sevens and Rugby Sevens.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu