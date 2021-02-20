Shujaa Return To International Rugby With Emphatic Win Over Portugal

Shujaa returned to international rugby with a resounding 36-5 win over Portugal in the Madrid 7s on Saturday.

The six-team tournament is a first since COVID-19 saw rugby action frozen around the world in March last year to help contain the spread of the pandemic.

Notable participants in the meet are Kenya, Argentina and USA who are Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound and are using the tournament to sharpen themselves.

Read: Innocent Simiyu Returns As Shujaa Coach

France who are looking to qualify through Repechage Tournament and guests Portugal are also taking part.

Kenya under new coach Innocent Simiyu will next face France before they close the day.

