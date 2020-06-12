Shujaa Head Coach Paul Freeney Quits Over Coronavirus

Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Freeney has quit his position due to uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus.

The New Zealander was appointed in September last year and apart from majorly handling the Shujaa, he also worked with other national sides.

“He left the role at the end of April this year owing to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 situation and the need to be at home with his family in New Zealand,” a statement from Kenya Rugby Union reads.

Under his management, Shujaa won the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Johannesburg,South Africa, a result that secured qualification to the 32nd Olympic Games which will now take place in Tokyo, Japan in 2021.

He also guided the Kenya Morans to cup final victory at the 2019 Tusker Safari Sevens.

“It is unfortunate he has been unable to complete the ongoing sevens world series due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” KRU added.

The process to fill the vacancy arising from his departure is currently ongoing.

“The Kenya Rugby Union would like to thank Paul for his work during his time with us and wish him success in the future.”

