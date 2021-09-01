Shujaa Begin Life Without Former Skipper Andrew Amonde

Kenya Sevens begin preparations for resumption of the HSBC Sevens World Series without charismatic former captain Andrew Amonde.

The Shujaa are gearing up for opening leg of the series, Vancounver 7s, slated to kick off on 18th/19th September.

The team will be without Amonde, who retired after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Amonde will be remembered for guiding Shujaa to the main cup victory at the Singapore 7s, feat yet to be replicated.

Shujaa coach Innocent Simiyu has selected a squad of 15 players, majority of whom graced the Olympics, to prepare for Vancouver and subsequent legs.

Simiyu has also roped in nine trialists in the set up.

“Our team selection is based on the last squad performance up to Tokyo where we have retained 15 players and called up 9 trialists based on Kenya Cup performance.

“We will continue calling up more players for trials until we settle on the additional 9 players.

“The total squad numbers for this season is 24 players as its a long season. We also have one foreign based player – Willy Ambaka who will join us based on his availability,” said Simiyu.

As it stands, the technical team’s focus is on getting a strong team that will win a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham and the RWC 7s in Cape Town.

The Rugby Sevens schedule at the Commonwealth Games will run from 28th July to 8th August 2022 while the RWC 7s will be held from 9th to 11th September at the Cape Town Stadium.

Shujaa 2021 Training Squad:

Harold Anduvate (Menengai Oilers), Vincent Onyala (KCB RC), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz RFC), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequins), Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar RFC), Timothy Mmasi (MMUST), Tony Omondi (Mwamba RFC), Johnstone Olindi (KCB RC), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba RFC), Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba RFC), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Levy Amunga (KCB RC) Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar RFC), Ben Salem (Nondescripts), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar RFC), Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar RFC), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar RFC), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz RFC)

2021 HSBC World Sevens Series Calendar

Vancouver7s: 18th/19th September

Edmonton7s: 25th/26th September

Singapore7s: 29th/30th October

Dubai7s: 3rd/4th December

CapeTown7s: 10th/12th December

