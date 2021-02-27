Error-prone Shujaa Beat Portugal In Madrid 7s Round Two

Kenya beat Portugal 26-12 in the second round of Madrid Sevens international tournament on Sunday.

It was an improved performance by Portugal who lost 36-5 to Kenya last weekend in the first leg.

Shujaa’s performance was laced with several handling errors which should bother coach Innocent Simiyu before they face USA in the second game of the day.

The meet, taking place for the first time since rugby was suspended due to the Coronavirus, is being used by teams to sharpen ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

