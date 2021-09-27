Shujaa Bag Bronze In Canada

Kenya beat hosts Canada 33-14 to win Bronze in the Edmonton Sevens early morning on Monday.
On the road to the semis, Shujaa beat guests Germany 24-17, but their march to the final was brutally stopped by African rivals South Africa, who beat them 33-7.
Read: Edmonton 7s: Shujaa’s Fixtures, Timings (EAT)
Kenya and South Africa met in the final of the Vancouver Sevens last weekend with the Blitzboks carrying the day.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu