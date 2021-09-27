in POLITICS

Shujaa Bag Bronze In Canada

Shujaa
Kenya beat hosts Canada 33-14 to win Bronze in the Edmonton Sevens early morning on Monday. Kenya beat hosts Canada 33-14 to win Bronze in the Edmonton Sevens. [Courtesy]

Kenya beat hosts Canada 33-14 to win Bronze in the Edmonton Sevens early morning on Monday.

On the road to the semis, Shujaa beat guests Germany 24-17, but their march to the final was brutally stopped by African rivals South Africa, who beat them 33-7.

Kenya and South Africa met in the final of the Vancouver Sevens last weekend with the Blitzboks carrying the day.

Edmonton 7sShujaa

Written by Bonface Osano

