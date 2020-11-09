Showmax Releases Trailer for Lebo M- Coming Home, Reality Series

Showmax has released the trailer for an original reality series, Lebo M – Coming Home, which will be launched on 2 December 2020.

The trailer starts like The Lion King, with Lebo M’s voice singing, “Nants’ Ingonyama,” from The Circle Of Life, off Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning soundtrack to the animated classic.

Lebo M has won a Grammy and has also been nominated for a Tony for his work on a Broadway production. He also executive produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, had his songs streamed over 250 million times on Spotify and won the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice 1Life Legend Award.

The trailer features him hosting a housewarming at his estate in Blair Athol. He shares the mansion with his 90-something year old mother; four of his children; and Angela Ngani-Casara, his third wife.

The trailer shows Lebo M admitting the dysfunctionality of his family history, which has seen him married three times, helped to raise nine children, one of whom tragically passed away.

The tension with Tshepiso, his only surviving son, is particularly evident in the trailer. Tshepiso lives in Midrand and has just become a father himself, but Lebo describes their relationship as the worst it has ever been since he was born.

Lebo M – Coming Home is the debut reality series from Dopezuluboi Productions, founded by Teddy Geldart, who directed two seasons of Being Bonang and was executive producer of the SAFTA-winning Living The Dream With Somizi S4 and this year’s other hit reality show, Kwa Mam’Mkhize.

Lebo M – Coming Home is the third Original reality series this year from Showmax, after Somizi & Mohale: The Union broke the overall first-day viewing record on Showmax and Life With Kelly Khumalo became the fastest Showmax Original to top one million views.

Other upcoming Showmax Originals include Babes Wodumo and Mampintha’s reality series, Uthando Lodumo; the long-awaited second season of the SAFTA-winning comedy, Tali’s Wedding Diary; the nightclub-set murder mystery Skemerdans; and the small town psychological thriller Dam, all expected in early 2021.

The Showmax Original Lebo M – Coming Home is launching on Showmax on 2 December 2020.

