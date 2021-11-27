Showmax To Release Original Kenyan Comedy-Drama Show “Baba Twins” in December

Showmax is set to unveil its first Kenyan Original film, Baba Twins, a coming-of-age comedy-drama, in December.

Baba Twins follows Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad.

Wamz is played by former KTN and Jalang’o TV presenter Violetta Ngina while Tony is played by Morris Mwangi (Famous, You Again).

Other cast members include Kui Kabala (Njoro wa Uba) as Doris, Annstella Karimi (Kina, Sue na Jonnie) as Eva, Brian Ngaira (One in A Million) as PC, and Shix Kapienga (Nairobi Half Life, Shuga), with celebrity cameo appearances from radio personalities King Kalala, Kalekye Mumo, Maqbul Mohammed (Crime and Justice), and Ian Mbugua (House of Lungula, Changes).

The film is directed by Lawrence Murage and produced by Lucy Mwangi through her production house Moon Beam Productions.

Speaking about the film, Lucy described her first foray into film as a “huge responsibility” that made her face her fears head-on.

“I am learning that there’s a big difference between producing a TV series and producing a movie, but I am backed by an amazing and professional team, right from my writers to the technical crew to the support team, who are super stoked about working on a project as exciting as this,” she said.

Baba Twins, which has recently kicked off production, is the first Showmax Original film (and its second Original title) in Kenya.

“The full scale of what I was doing – helming the first Kenyan Showmax Original film – didn’t quite hit home until two days to production. That Showmax entrusted Moon Beam with such a monumental project is in itself a vote of confidence,” she added.

Baba Twins joins Crime and Justice, the first-ever Showmax Original in Kenya, which premiered in February 2021.

