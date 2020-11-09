in SPORTS, TECH

ShowMax Pro To Live Stream These Matches This Week

Showmax Pro will be live streaming a number of key matches on their sports channel this season. Sports content on Showmax is provided by SuperSport and here is what to expect.

Friday, 6 November

  • ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Rolex Paris Masters Quarter-finals

  • COSAFA Women’s Championship: Comoros vs Angola, Eswatini vs South Africa

  • Italian Serie A: Matchday 7 – Sassuolo vs Udinese

  • LaLiga Santander: Matchday 9 – Elche vs Celta Vigo

  • Premier League: Matchday 8 – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley, Southampton vs Newcastle United

  • SkyBet English Football League Championship: Matchday 11 – Cardiff City vs Bristol City

Saturday, 7 November

  • ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Rolex Paris Masters Semi-finals

  • Breeders Cup: 37th Edition

  • COSAFA Women’s Championship: Botswana vs Tanzania, Malawi vs Lesotho

  • DTM: Hockenheimring Qualifying 1 and Race 1

  • Italian Serie A: Matchday 7 – Cagliari vs Sampdoria, Benevento vs Spezia, Parma vs Fiorentina

  • LaLiga Santander: Matchday 9 – Huesca vs Eibar, Barcelona vs Real Betis, Sevilla vs Osasuna, Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz

  • Europe MotoGP: Qualifying

  • MTN 8: Semi-final 1, 2nd Leg – Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United

  • Premier League: Matchday 8 – Everton vs Manchester United, Crystal Palace vs Leeds United, Chelsea vs Sheffield United, West Ham United vs Fulham

  • SkyBet English Football League Championship: Matchday 11 – Reading vs Stoke City

Sunday, 8 November

  • ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Rolex Paris Masters Final

  • DTM: Hockenheimring Qualifying 2 and Race 2

  • FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition: Artistic Gymnastics

  • Italian Serie A: Matchday 7 – Lazio vs Juventus, Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Genoa vs Roma, Bologna vs Napoli, AC Milan vs Verona

  • LaLiga Santander: Matchday 9 – Getafe vs Villarreal, Real Sociedad vs Granada, Levante vs Alaves, Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao, Valencia vs Real Madrid

  • Europe MotoGP

  • MTN 8: Semi-final 1, 2nd Leg – Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

  • NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

  • Premier League: Matchday 8 – West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Monday, 9 November

  • COSAFA Women’s Championship: Zambia vs Malawi, South Africa vs Comoros

Wednesday, 11 November

  • International Friendly: Turkey vs Croatia, Belgium vs Switzerland, Germany vs Czech Republic, Italy vs Estonia, Portugal vs Andorra, Netherlands vs Spain, France vs Finland

Thursday, 12 November

  • COSAFA Women’s Championship: Semi-finals

  • International Friendly: England vs Ireland

  • UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier: Play-off Finals – Georgia vs North Macedonia, Hungary vs Iceland, Northern Ireland vs Slovakia, Serbia vs Scotland.

