ShowMax Pro To Live Stream These Matches This Week

Showmax Pro will be live streaming a number of key matches on their sports channel this season. Sports content on Showmax is provided by SuperSport and here is what to expect.
Friday, 6 November
ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Rolex Paris Masters Quarter-finals
COSAFA Women’s Championship: Comoros vs Angola, Eswatini vs South Africa
Italian Serie A: Matchday 7 – Sassuolo vs Udinese
LaLiga Santander: Matchday 9 – Elche vs Celta Vigo
Premier League: Matchday 8 – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley, Southampton vs Newcastle United
SkyBet English Football League Championship: Matchday 11 – Cardiff City vs Bristol City
Saturday, 7 November
ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Rolex Paris Masters Semi-finals
Breeders Cup: 37th Edition
COSAFA Women’s Championship: Botswana vs Tanzania, Malawi vs Lesotho
DTM: Hockenheimring Qualifying 1 and Race 1
Italian Serie A: Matchday 7 – Cagliari vs Sampdoria, Benevento vs Spezia, Parma vs Fiorentina
LaLiga Santander: Matchday 9 – Huesca vs Eibar, Barcelona vs Real Betis, Sevilla vs Osasuna, Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz
Europe MotoGP: Qualifying
MTN 8: Semi-final 1, 2nd Leg – Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United
Premier League: Matchday 8 – Everton vs Manchester United, Crystal Palace vs Leeds United, Chelsea vs Sheffield United, West Ham United vs Fulham
SkyBet English Football League Championship: Matchday 11 – Reading vs Stoke City
Sunday, 8 November
ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Rolex Paris Masters Final
DTM: Hockenheimring Qualifying 2 and Race 2
FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition: Artistic Gymnastics
Italian Serie A: Matchday 7 – Lazio vs Juventus, Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Genoa vs Roma, Bologna vs Napoli, AC Milan vs Verona
LaLiga Santander: Matchday 9 – Getafe vs Villarreal, Real Sociedad vs Granada, Levante vs Alaves, Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao, Valencia vs Real Madrid
Europe MotoGP
MTN 8: Semi-final 1, 2nd Leg – Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Premier League: Matchday 8 – West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Monday, 9 November
COSAFA Women’s Championship: Zambia vs Malawi, South Africa vs Comoros
Wednesday, 11 November
International Friendly: Turkey vs Croatia, Belgium vs Switzerland, Germany vs Czech Republic, Italy vs Estonia, Portugal vs Andorra, Netherlands vs Spain, France vs Finland
Thursday, 12 November
COSAFA Women’s Championship: Semi-finals
International Friendly: England vs Ireland
UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier: Play-off Finals – Georgia vs North Macedonia, Hungary vs Iceland, Northern Ireland vs Slovakia, Serbia vs Scotland.
