Showmax Pro Mobile Partners with Telkom Kenya to Launch New Data Deals

Showmax Pro has partnered with mobile services provider Telkom Kenya to launch data deals for subscribers. The 30GB and 45GB data bundles from Telkom include a one-month subscription to stream Showmax Pro on mobile devices.

Showmax Pro is the new service that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport, including all Premier League, Serie A and La Liga games as well as a wide range of live sports events like athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.

The Showmax Pro Mobile and Telkom data bundles are available to new and existing Showmax subscribers on the Telkom network and include:

A 30GB data bundle + 1-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription for KSh1500 to stream Showmax Pro Mobile for up to 10 hours per day on a mobile device with a 1GB daily allocation.

A 45GB data bundle + 1-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription for KSh2000 to stream Showmax Pro for up to 15 hours per day, on a mobile device with a 1.5GB daily allocation.

These offers are exclusively available to Telkom customers by dialling *544# via one’s mobile, or via the Telkom app.

When subscribers stream on mobile devices and use Showmax’s bandwidth capping feature, Showmax uses as little as 100MB per hour of streaming.

The offer is valid from 16 October 2020 until 16 January 2021.

The deal can only be purchased via Mpesa or TKash on the Telkom app or via USSD.

Dial *544# and select Showmax Bundle – Buy via Mpesa.

Choose your bundle.

Put in your Telkom number.

You’ll receive an STK prompt to put in your Mpesa PIN.

You’ll receive an SMS notification from Mpesa, followed by an SMS from Telkom with your bundle details, and one with the Showmax Pro Mobile voucher.