Showmax Pro Launched In 40 Countries Across Africa

Showmax Pro [Photo/Courtesy]

Showmax has officially launched Showmax Pro in 40 countries across the Sub-Saharan Africa after rolling out in Kenya and Nigeria.

Showmax Pro will package music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport in addition to the Showmax entertainment service. It features all Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, PSL games and a wide range of live sporting events.

Showmax Pro Offerings;

Service Showmax Showmax Pro
Category Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile
Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries
IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more
Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel
News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika
Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games
Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1
Smartphone and tablet apps
Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓*
Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD
14-day trial
*Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)

List of Countries with Showmax Pro

enin Democratic Republic of the Congo Guinea-Bissau Rwanda
Botswana Cote d’Ivoire Liberia São Tomé and Príncipe
Burkina Faso Djibouti Madagascar Senegal
Burundi Equatorial Guinea Malawi Seychelles
Cameroon Eritrea Mali Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Cape Verde Eswatini Mauritius Tanzania
Central African Republic Ethiopia Mozambique Togo
Chad Gabon Namibia Uganda
Comoros Gambia Niger Zambia
Republic of Congo Guinea Réunion Zimbabwe

The pricing of Showmax packages in the above countries is as follows:

  • Showmax Mobile $3.99
  • Showmax $7.99
  • Showmax Pro Mobile $8.99
  • Showmax Pro $17.99

Written by Vanessa Murrey

