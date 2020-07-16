Showmax Pro Launched In 40 Countries Across Africa

Showmax has officially launched Showmax Pro in 40 countries across the Sub-Saharan Africa after rolling out in Kenya and Nigeria.

Showmax Pro will package music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport in addition to the Showmax entertainment service. It features all Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, PSL games and a wide range of live sporting events.

Showmax Pro Offerings;

Service Showmax Showmax Pro Category Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more – – ✓ ✓ Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel – – ✓ ✓ News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika – – ✓ ✓ Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games – – ✓ ✓ Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1 Smartphone and tablet apps ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓ – ✓* – Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD 14-day trial ✓ ✓ – – *Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)

List of Countries with Showmax Pro

enin Democratic Republic of the Congo Guinea-Bissau Rwanda Botswana Cote d’Ivoire Liberia São Tomé and Príncipe Burkina Faso Djibouti Madagascar Senegal Burundi Equatorial Guinea Malawi Seychelles Cameroon Eritrea Mali Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Cape Verde Eswatini Mauritius Tanzania Central African Republic Ethiopia Mozambique Togo Chad Gabon Namibia Uganda Comoros Gambia Niger Zambia Republic of Congo Guinea Réunion Zimbabwe

The pricing of Showmax packages in the above countries is as follows:

Showmax Mobile $3.99

Showmax $7.99

Showmax Pro Mobile $8.99

Showmax Pro $17.99

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu